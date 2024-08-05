Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Receives Positive Results from Airborne Geophysical Surveys and Geological Mapping Completed by Coeur on the Silverknife Property, BC and also are Clarifying Details Related to their recent Nevada Transactions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:WLR, FRA: 6YL) (the “Company” or “Walker Lane”) is pleased to announce that is has received results from Coeur Silvertip Holdings Ltd. (“Coeur”) on field geophysical and geological studies completed in late 2024 on the Silverknife Property, British Columbia. Coeur contracted Expert Geophysics Limited (“Expert”) and Precision Geophysics (“Precision”) to complete the airborne geophysical surveys, and 39627 Yukon Inc. to complete geological mapping of the Silverknife Property and an initial geochemical survey of the northern portion of the property.

This work was completed by Coeur as a part of the option agreement for the Silverknife Property with Walker Lane. The four-year option agreement provides for $3.55 million in work expenditures and $500,000 in property payments by Coeur to earn a 75% interest in the Silverknife Property which is immediately adjacent to Coeur’s Silvertip Mine claims.

The primary results of these work efforts are:

The geological map of the property is now significantly revised and better defines the location of prospective lithological units;

The geophysical surveys served to: Define the presence of complex fault structures; Present additional conductivity data; Identify a potential new prospective zone in the northeastern section of the property; and Enhance the continued prospectivity of the Tootsee River North, Silverknife Central and Silverknife South zones of exploration prospectivity.



Kevin Brewer, President and CEO of Walker Lane noted, “We are very pleased with that the geological mapping and airborne geophysics has clearly served to better define and confirm the zones of exploration prospectivity. This work identified key structural features such as faults which are known in the region to be controls and loci of mineralization. Other features such the presence of fugitive calcite in outcrops typically demonstrates that you are in close proximity toa potential carbonate replacement deposit (“CRD”). The four prospective areas on the Silverknife property are both significant and of substantial areal extent and present valid drill targets for future exploration efforts. The property has been subjected to limited drilling confined primarily to the Silverknife Prospect that in itself remains open for further expansion along strike and at depth. Given the propensity of potential mineralization in such close proximity to the Silvertip deposit, one of the world’s largest and highest grade CRD deposits, finding this much prospectivity is a very exciting development. There clearly is a great amount of work to be completed at Silverknife. We look forward to Coeur’s continued commitment to explore Silverknife, which may include some drilling.”

Precision Geophysics – Airborne High Resolution Gradient Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results

When magnetic and radiometric data are integrated into a single-pass airborne geophysical survey, they provide complimentary information that serve as a robust geophysical framework. The magnetic and radiometric data collected by Precision was useful in mapping lithology, structure and alteration features present on the Silverknife Property. The Total Magnetic Intensity (“TMI”) data (see Figure 1) indicated the potential existence of three main lineaments within the Silverknife Property. In the instance of Silverknife, the lineaments express underlying geological structures such as faults. Faults are important as they present corridors for the migration of mineralizing fluids. Two lineaments, northeasterly and northwesterly trending are prominent throughout the property area. The third lineament is a more northerly feature that occurs in the area of the Silverknife Property. The most prominent structural feature identified from the TMI data, was a northeasterly trending structure known as the SVT NE Fault, which is a major regional fault that transects the central portion of the Silverknife Property. In this area, the SVT NE Fault and the secondary lineaments appear to be in a cross-cutting relationship which are often prime target areas for mineralization, and are considered highly prospective as the coincide with historical soil geochemical anomalies in the Silverknife Central Zone. Geological mapping has also indicated the presence of Atan and Kechika Group limestones in this area which are favorable rock units to host carbonate replacement deposits. The Silvertip mine is characterized as a carbonate replacement deposit. In addition, the potential of additional structures throughout the Silverknife Central Zone to the western boundary of the Silverknife claims presents numerous targets for drilling and expansion of mineralization identified in the Silverknife Property, and this area is yet to be drilled.

Figure 1: Total Magnetic Intensity survey with geological and structural interpretation by Symonds (2024). Note the potential cross cutting fault structures in the central portion of the property (after Precision, 2024).

The Precision TMI data also indicated a near-north trending fault that cuts the McDame Limestones and Tapioca Group in the Silverknife South Zone. The TMI data was complimented by Residual Magnetic Intensity (“RMI”) and Reduced to Magnetic Pole (“RTP”) that also showed the same structural lineaments.

In-line gradient (“ILG”) and horizontal gradient showed the same structure features as the TMI data (see Figures 2a and 2b).

Figure 2a: In Line gradient survey (ILG) with lineament interpretation in the Silverknife region (After Precision, 2024).





Figure 2b: Horizontal Gradient (HG) with lineament interpretation in the Silverknife region (After Precision, 2024).

However, they also showed the potential for more complex faulting along the southern and northern contacts of the Cassiar batholith that could represent block faulting in the metasediments. In addition, this data showed the presence of a north-oriented structure in the northeastern most portion of the Silverknife Property, that presented a new area of exploration prospectivity previously undetected.

Calculated Vertical Gradient (“CVG”) data (see Figure 3) presented a distinct continuum of structures extending from south of the Silverknife Property into the Silverknife South Zone.

Figure 3: Calculated Vertical Gradient (CVG) with lineament interpretation of the Silverknife region (after Precision, 2024).

The radiometric data serves to delineate the extent and potential contacts of different lithological rock units. Areas of high potassium were noted to occur in the Tootsee River North and the Northeastern zones. The significance of this data is not yet determined.

Expert Geophysics Helicopter-Borne Electromagnetic and Magnetic Survey Results

Electromagnetic and magnetic surveys were carried out to:

Provide data to aid in mapping bedrock structures and lithologies, including possible alteration and mineralization zones;

Provide observations of apparent conductivity corresponding to different frequencies;

Inverting EM data to obtain the distribution of resistivity with depth; and

Collecting VLF-EM and magnetic data to study properties of the bedrock units.

The electromagnetic survey verified information from the data in Precision’s surveys but also identified new information (see Figures 4a and 4b). A conductivity low south-southeast of the Silverknife Property suggests the presence of a near surface intrusive in that area. This is important because an intrusive provides a potential heat source and driver for mineralizing fluids into the overlying sediments which comprise of limestones and sandstone which are good hosts for CRD mineralization. The survey also indicated a conductivity high in the northeastern zone further strengthening exploration interest in that area.

Figure 4a: Electromagnetic apparent conductivity at 49 Hz in the Silverknife region. Note the anomaly in the northeastern part of the property (After EGL, 2024).

Figure 4b: Electromagnetic apparent conductivity at 1067 Hz in the Silverknife region (After EGL, 2024).

Several axes of high conductivity/low resistivity were found to transect the Silverknife Property and are coincident with interpreted fault structures (see Figure 5). This relationship is important as mineralization within the Rancheria Silver District is often associated with faults and may also be correlated with the axes of a conductivity anomaly.

Three conductive axes occur in the (i) Tootsee River North Zone; (ii) the Silverknife Central Zone; and (iii) coincident with the regional SVT NE Fault structure that transects the central portion of the property. This last axis extends from outside of the Silverknife claim block and thence east-northeasterly across the entire claim block. This therefore represents the potential for a major fault structure with the geophysical signatures of silver rich CRD being that of high conductivity and low resistivity. Additional resistivity data enabled the development of a three-dimensional lithographic model suggesting the orientation and extent of the rock units within the Silverknife Property. This information is expected to significantly aid the planning of future drill programs.

VLF-EM data served to further verify other datasets as to the possible extent and location of fault structures within the Silverknife Property.

Figure 5: Axes of conductive and resistivity anomalies in the frequency range of 165-267 Hz plotted on a Total Magnetic Intensity color grid (After EGL, 2024).

Geological Mapping

An updated geological map (see Figure 6) has been constructed from field mapping, drill data, and geophysical surveys. The extent of prospective units to host CRD mineralization has been found to be considerable. More specifically, the highly prospective McDame limestone occurs in both the Tootsee River North Zone and the Silverknife South Zone. Other prospective units in the central part of the property including the Atan and Kechika Group limestones occur within the central portion of the property which is now assumed to be of significant prospectivity from previous known CRD mineralization, and positive geochemical and geophysical signatures.

Summary

This recent geophysical work in combination with property mapping and previous geophysical data has contributed significantly to the understanding of the geology of the Silverknife Property. It has also contributed significantly to better defining targets for CRD mineralization and assisting to pinpoint targets for extensive drill campaigns.

Figure 6: Geology Map of the Silverknife Property (After Symonds, 2024)

Clarification of Nevada Transactions

The Company wishes to clarify that in its June 9, 2025 Press release all payments to be made to the optionors are to be made in US Dollars, the floor price for the shares that may be used to make property payments is also in US dollars at $0.21 USD, and the maximum number of common shares that could be issued by property are as follows:

Tule Canyon: 952,381

Cambridge: 500,000

Silver Mountain: 500,000

for a total number of common shares that could be issued to be 1,952,381 for the life of the agreements.

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company’s President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. and other property assets in Yukon. The Company intends to initiate exploration programs to advance the drill-ready Tule Canyon (Walker Lane, Nevada) and Amy (Rancheria Silver, B.C.) projects to resource definition stage through proposed drilling campaigns that the Company desires to undertake in the near future.

On behalf of the Board:

“Kevin Brewer”

Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director

Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

