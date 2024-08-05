Waterfall Network Strengthens Ecosystem With Record Validator Growth, TPS Milestone, and Staked Supply

Zug, Switzerland, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waterfall Network, the most decentralized and scalable ledger, today announced new milestones that demonstrate robust growth and resilience, reinforcing its position as one of the most scalable Layer 1 networks with decentralized consensus.

Over the past year, Waterfall has been repeatedly ranked among the top five blockchain networks, according to Chainspect data.

As of October 15, the number of active validators increased by 4.3%, surpassing 101,500, while the total stake surpassed 3.18 billion $WATER (approximately $2.9 million). These figures reflect the network’s accelerating decentralization and rising community trust.

“More validators mean more security, transparency, and distributed trust — the foundation of Waterfall’s architecture,” a spokesperson from Waterfall Network commented.

In addition to validator growth, Waterfall set a new performance record, achieving a 100-block TPS average of 32,434, representing a 155% increase from the previous benchmark of 12,692 TPS. On September 8, the network also recorded over 60,000 transactions processed in a single day, highlighting its ability to scale without compromising decentralization.

Further reinforcing its long-term vision, as of October 14, 70% of Waterfall’s circulating supply is staked, underscoring the project’s commitment to stability, transparency, and sustainable development.

Waterfall Network continues to advance its mission of combining scalability with decentralization, paving the way for broader adoption and real-world use cases in the decentralized economy.

This is just the beginning of ongoing improvements across the Waterfall Network — more advancements are on the way.

About Waterfall

Waterfall Network is a leading layer one (L1) ledger that provides an innovative solution for security, scalability and decentralization, helping dAPP developers to change the world. Waterfall Network is built atop a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture that enables users to run a validator node from any device, including low-cost laptops and, in the near future, mobile phones. Waterfall Network is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), with minimal hardware requirements for participants who want to become validators.

