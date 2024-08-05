West Red Lake Gold Confirms Additional High-Grade Gold in Lower Austin with 26.16 g/t Au over 11.2m, 37.87 g/t Au over 3.55m and 10.55 g/t Au over 8m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Shane Williams, President & CEO, stated, “The Madsen mine ramp up is progressing well, and drilling into new gold zones deeper in the deposit while we ramp up reinforces our view that Madsen will be a sustainable producing asset in Red Lake for many years to come. The site team is eager to get the underground drills to deeper parts of the system and is currently finalizing plans for development projects that will facilitate access to more distal portions of the resource for conversion drilling and future mine planning. We are staying aggressive in our exploration approach because we believe in the discovery potential at Madsen and within the Red Lake district.”

The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade Austin Zone, which currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 914,200 ounces (“oz”) grading 6.9 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”), with an additional Inferred resource of 104,900 oz grading 6.5 g/t Au.

These results from the 12-4860 drill station are in addition to the Lower Austin intercepts recently announced on October 9, 2025 which highlighted 139.45 g/t Au over 7.8 metres (“m”), 74.70 g/t Au over 8.7m and 18.31 g/t Au over 7.5m; and on April 1, 2025 which highlighted 23.81 g/t Au over 5.4m, 30.16 g/t Au over 4.3m and 12.43 g/t Au over 10.5m. The 12-4860 station is located on 12 Level in the Madsen Mine at approximately 600m depth. Recent drilling from this area demonstrates the potential for discovery of additional high-grade lenses of gold mineralization in the main Austin Zone very similar to those that have already been delineated in the South Austin zone during 2025 (see press releases dated August 12, 2025, May 27, 2025 and February 26, 2025). The lower Austin area will continue to be a key focus of drilling for the remainder of 2025.

Figure 2 below includes a long section which summarizes the top three intercepts in the Austin 12-4860 station from this current press release, as well as the top three highlights announced in 2025 from infill drilling stations in the new high-grade panel within the South Austin Zone. It’s important to note that the new intercepts in Austin fall along a similar plunge line as those in South Austin suggesting up to 600 meters of continuity within this high-grade panel.

AUSTIN ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM25D-12-4860-031 Intersected 11.2m @ 26.16 g/t Au, from 50.0m to 61.2m, Including 2m @ 131.70 g/t Au, from 57.4m to 59.4m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold spatially associated with quartz veining and strong silicification (Figure 1). Hole -031 also intercepted 5.65m @ 7.49 g/t Au, from 66.85m to 72.50m, Including 0.5m @ 25.26 g/t Au.

Figure 1. Visible gold showing in hole MM25D-12-4860-031 at 50.05m downhole depth.

Hole MM25D-12-4860-028 Intersected 3.55m @ 37.87 g/t Au , from 45.00m to 48.55m, Including 1.5m @ 85.73 g/t Au , from 45.0m to 46.5m; And 8m @ 6.51 g/t Au , from 54m to 62m, Including 1m @ 38.48 g/t Au , from 60m to 61m.

Intersected , from 45.00m to 48.55m, Including , from 45.0m to 46.5m; And , from 54m to 62m, Including , from 60m to 61m. Hole MM25D-12-4860-027 Intersected 8m @ 10.55 g/t Au , from 45m to 53m, Including 2m @ 34.27 g/t Au , from 47m to 49m; And 1.5m @ 23.63 g/t Au , from 67.0m to 68.0m, Including 0.5m @ 61.56 g/t Au .

Intersected , from 45m to 53m, Including , from 47m to 49m; And , from 67.0m to 68.0m, Including . Hole MM25D-12-4860-032 Intersected 3.75m @ 8.66 g/t Au , from 58.25m to 62.00m, Including 0.5m @ 28.65 g/t Au , from 58.25m to 58.75m, Also including 0.5m @ 25.34 g/t Au , from 59.8m to 60.3m.

Intersected , from 58.25m to 62.00m, Including , from 58.25m to 58.75m, Also including , from 59.8m to 60.3m. Hole MM25D-12-4860-026 Intersected 3.05m @ 9.87 g/t Au, from 64.00m to 67.05m, Including 2m @ 13.74 g/t Au, from 64m to 66m.

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at Austin Zone.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM25D-12-4860-016 Austin 52.55 54.15 1.60 3.53 AND Austin 56.00 57.00 1.00 8.40 MM25D-12-4860-017 Austin 46.25 48.00 1.75 4.80 AND Austin 61.60 63.80 2.20 3.40 MM25D-12-4860-018 Austin 32.75 33.40 0.65 12.23 AND Austin 64.75 65.25 0.50 4.85 MM25D-12-4860-019 Austin 47.50 50.00 2.50 4.09 AND Austin 51.60 56.00 4.40 5.71 Incl. 54.15 54.65 0.50 16.16 AND Austin 57.80 59.00 1.20 5.21 MM25D-12-4860-020 Austin 43.00 46.00 3.00 3.96 Incl. 43.70 44.35 0.65 15.43 AND Austin 54.00 56.00 2.00 3.15 AND Austin 62.00 64.00 2.00 3.37 AND Austin 72.60 73.20 0.60 3.55 MM25D-12-4860-021 Austin 34.00 35.00 1.00 10.85 AND Austin 63.00 63.50 0.50 3.33 AND Austin 64.60 65.60 1.00 3.13 MM25D-12-4860-022 Austin 56.00 58.70 2.70 4.75 AND Austin 68.00 69.30 1.30 3.71 AND Austin 88.50 89.00 0.50 3.95 MM25D-12-4860-023 Austin 43.55 46.00 2.45 5.59 AND Austin 57.60 59.50 1.90 3.15 AND Austin 66.00 68.00 2.00 9.27 Incl. 66.80 67.30 0.50 32.28 MM25D-12-4860-024 Austin 48.00 49.00 1.00 4.93 AND Austin 52.15 54.30 2.15 4.13 AND Austin 69.65 71.20 1.55 3.27 MM25D-12-4860-025 Austin 39.25 41.35 2.10 10.41 Incl. 40.35 41.35 1.00 16.31 AND Austin 41.85 47.00 5.15 3.76 Incl. 44.55 45.20 0.65 16.78 AND Austin 52.90 53.90 1.00 3.50 AND Austin 63.00 65.00 2.00 6.37 Incl. 63.00 64.00 1.00 11.98 MM25D-12-4860-026 Austin 51.00 53.00 2.00 4.88 AND Austin 55.00 57.00 2.00 6.74 AND Austin 64.00 67.05 3.05 9.87 Incl. 64.00 66.00 2.00 13.74 MM25D-12-4860-027 Austin 30.00 31.00 1.00 3.76 AND Austin 42.50 43.50 1.00 3.15 AND Austin 45.00 53.00 8.00 10.55 Incl. 47.00 49.00 2.00 34.27 AND Austin 58.30 60.15 1.85 15.39 AND Austin 63.00 65.00 2.00 10.38 Incl. 63.00 64.00 1.00 19.43 AND Austin 67.00 68.50 1.50 23.63 Incl. 68.00 68.50 0.50 61.56 MM25D-12-4860-028 Austin 45.00 48.55 3.55 37.87 Incl. 45.00 46.50 1.50 85.73 AND Austin 54.00 62.00 8.00 6.51 Incl. 60.00 61.00 1.00 38.48 MM25D-12-4860-029 Austin 39.00 39.90 0.90 4.01 AND Austin 40.40 43.15 2.75 5.07 AND Austin 49.00 52.65 3.65 5.10 Incl. 51.50 52.00 0.50 10.03 MM25D-12-4860-030 Austin 45.00 47.30 2.30 4.83 Incl. 46.00 46.65 0.65 10.10 AND Austin 49.00 56.05 7.05 4.23 Incl. 55.00 55.55 0.55 16.57 AND Austin 63.35 65.85 2.50 3.40 MM25D-12-4860-031 Austin 43.00 44.00 1.00 3.55 AND Austin 50.00 61.20 11.20 26.16 Incl. 57.40 59.40 2.00 131.70 AND Austin 66.85 72.50 5.65 7.49 Incl. 69.50 70.00 0.50 25.26 MM25D-12-4860-032 Austin 58.25 62.00 3.75 8.66 Incl. 58.25 58.75 0.50 28.65 Also Incl. 59.80 60.30 0.50 25.34

*The “From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip MM25D-12-4860-016 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 90.00 100 -12 MM25D-12-4860-017 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 85.50 103 -9 MM25D-12-4860-018 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 97.60 103 -18 MM25D-12-4860-019 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 87.30 107 -13 MM25D-12-4860-020 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 90.00 109 -10 MM25D-12-4860-021 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 99.55 109 -17 MM25D-12-4860-022 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 96.00 108 -21 MM25D-12-4860-023 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 90.00 112 -12 MM25D-12-4860-024 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 102.00 113 -23 MM25D-12-4860-025 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 87.00 116 -8 MM25D-12-4860-026 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 90.60 114 -18 MM25D-12-4860-027 Austin 435864 5646716 -151 84.00 117 -13 MM25D-12-4860-028 Austin 435865 5646716 -151 93.00 117 -22 MM25D-12-4860-029 Austin 435864 5646716 -151 87.00 121 -7 MM25D-12-4860-030 Austin 435864 5646716 -151 96.00 120 -17 MM25D-12-4860-031 Austin 435864 5646716 -151 99.00 122 -21 MM25D-12-4860-032 Austin 435864 5646716 -151 90.00 124 -14

DISCUSSION

Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the Austin structures are hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays ‘mine-style’ alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2025.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web link: https://westredlakegold.com/november-2025-nr-figures/.

FIGURE 2. Long section highlighting top three intercepts from current press release in 12-4860 Austin. Figure also highlights previously announced 2025 results from South Austin. New South Austin high-grade panel has been outlined in red[1].

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FIGURE 3. Austin plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4860-016 through -032.

FIGURE 4. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4860-016 to -018.

FIGURE 5. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4860-019 to -022.

FIGURE 6. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4860-023 to -026.

FIGURE 7. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4860-027 to -029.

FIGURE 8. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4860-030 to -032.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is ‘cleaned’ with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource’s Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS’s facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Mineral resources as stated are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Madsen Mine also contains Probable reserves of 478 thousand ounces (“koz”) of gold grading 8.16 g/t Au within 1.87 Mt. Mineral reserve estimates are based on a gold price of US$1,680/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025 (the “Madsen Report”). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022, to the mine closure on October 24, 2022, as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world’s richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

