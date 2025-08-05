Westland Insurance recognized with two national honours for workplace culture and inclusion

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance announced today that it has received two national awards recognizing its people-first culture and equity-driven leadership. The organization has been named one of Canada’s Best Places to Work for 2025 by Human Resources Director Canada (HRDC) and a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Employer by Canadian HR Reporter. These accolades reflect Westland Insurance’s deep investment in building a high-performing, caring culture that supports employee growth, inclusion and purpose.

“These honours reinforce that putting our people at the center of everything we do is working,” said Keri Fraser, Chief People Officer at Westland. “They reflect our ongoing commitment to building an employee-first culture rooted in inclusion, care, and high performance. Listening to and investing in our people remains central to our success. We’d like to dedicate both awards to our employees for making the organization a great place to work and an even better place to belong.”

HRDC’s 2025 Best Places to Work winner

This marks the organization’s first win in HRDC’s Best Places to Work award program, now in its fourth year, which recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding workplace culture, employee satisfaction and people-first values. To be considered, Westland submitted a detailed application outlining its people programs and engagement strategies. A key part of the evaluation was a confidential employee survey conducted by HRDC in April, which invited staff to provide candid feedback on their experience at Westland.

Canadian HR Reporter’s 5-star DEI Employer winner

Westland was also named a 5-Star DEI Employer by Canadian HR Reporter, the first time receiving this honour from the publication, and the third national 5-Star DEI Employer recognition overall. The award evaluates organizations across Canada on their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and measurable progress. The 2025 winners were assessed for demonstrated impact over the past 12 months, not just on policy, but on lived experience and outcomes.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion in premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.



