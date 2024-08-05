Westland Insurance spotlights Canadian women’s soccer ahead of historic Northern Super League Final

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance is proud to be a partner of the Northern Super League (NSL) through a three-year sponsorship that champions Canadian women’s soccer and strengthens community connections across the country. This partnership aligns with Westland’s commitment to supporting communities from coast to coast while elevating opportunities for women in sport. The NSL ranks among the world’s top women’s soccer leagues for live attendance, and Westland’s support continues to help the league inspire the next generation of athletes and fans.

The excitement is building toward a historic moment: on November 15, 2025, Toronto’s BMO Field will host the first-ever NSL Final. This event will mark Canada’s first professional women’s team sports national championship at a neutral-site venue, broadcast nationally on TSN, RDS, and CBC, and internationally on ESPN+ and nsl.ca. The NSL Final will showcase the top two clubs emerging from the league’s competitive playoff race, with fans across Canada uniting to celebrate excellence in women’s soccer.

“Westland’s proud to stand with the Northern Super League as it writes a new chapter in Canadian sports history,” said Cari Watson, Senior Vice President, Business Enablement & Client Engagement at Westland Insurance. “Our partnership celebrates not just the game on the field, but the broader movement for inclusion, inspiration and community impact. We believe milestones like this ignite change, and we’re honoured to play a role in supporting the athletes and communities who’re shaping the future of Canadian sport.”

“Westland has been an incredible partner in helping us build a strong and sustainable foundation for the league and our players,” said Marianne Brooks, Vice President, Partnerships at the Northern Super League. “Their commitment goes beyond a traditional sponsorship — it’s about creating meaningful impact by ensuring our athletes and staff are supported both on and off the field. Partnerships like this are essential as we continue to grow the game and inspire the next generation of players across Canada.”

Partnership highlights

Westland’s commitment to community giving initiatives aligns closely with NSL’s growth vision.

As part of the partnership, Westland is supporting players holistically, ensuring all athletes and employees have the specialized insurance options they need to succeed. To achieve this, Westland implemented a top-tier benefits program accommodating both national and international benefit requirements. Throughout the season, proactive communications and ongoing reviews have built awareness of benefits procedures, claims processes and utilization, ensuring all NSL members are supported on and off the field.

Westland is also amplifying the games on social media through a ‘Save of the Week’ feature.

Learn more about our partnership here.

Ontario contest: Win tickets to the NSL Final

To celebrate this milestone, Westland is giving Ontario residents the chance to win two tickets to the NSL Final at the BMO Field on November 15, 2025. Contest details and the entry form are available here.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

About Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league with six founding clubs: Calgary Wild FC, Halifax Tides FC, Montréal Roses, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, and Vancouver Rise FC. Built by players including former Canadian Women’s National Team players Diana Matheson, Christine Sinclair (part owner of the Vancouver Rise FC) and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. The NSL Final takes place November 15, 2025 at BMO Field in Toronto. For broadcast, streaming and ticket information, visit www.NSL.ca.

