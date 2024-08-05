Williams Lake First Nation Re-Releases St. Joseph’s Mission Interim Report as Part of Ongoing Truth and Healing Work

WILLIAMS LAKE, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) announced today the re-release of the St. Joseph’s Mission (SJM) Indian Residential School and Onward Ranch Investigation: Interim Report of Findings as part of its continued work toward truth, healing, and revitalization at the former St. Joseph’s Mission site.

The Interim Report will soon be available for wider public access through Kindle, Apple Books, and OverDrive at participating public libraries across Canada.

“This work is heavy. It’s emotional. But it’s also sacred,” said Chief Willie Sellars. “The investigation has brought painful truths to light, and we are re-releasing our interim report to ensure those truths are never forgotten. Our community has come so far, but we can’t do this alone. Healing the land, and the people connected to it, will take sustained commitment and real investment from all levels of government.”

WLFN underscores that uncovering truth must be matched with tangible, sustained investments in healing. Survivors, intergenerational survivors, and families need safe spaces to gather, reflect, process grief, and receive cultural, spiritual, and mental wellness supports—on their own terms. Continued partnership from all levels of government will be essential to ensuring this work leads not only to answers, but to lasting healing and justice.

In anticipation of the re-release of the Interim Report , WLFN invites all Canadians to read the report, sit with its truths, and stand with the Nation in ensuring that this work leads not only to answers—but to action, healing, and justice. The findings of the Interim Report represent one step in a much longer journey—a journey that requires care, courage, and meaningful support.

WLFN would like to acknowledge that information regarding Indian Residential Schools could be triggering for some people. A crisis support line at the Indian Residential School Survivors Society can be reached at 1-866-925-4419 and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For further information in relation to this release, or to discuss opportunities for media engagement, please contact:

Brandon Hoffman

p. 250-296-3507 Ext. 185

e. [email protected]



