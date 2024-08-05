Wilmington Capital Management Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (TSX: WCM.A, WCM.B) (“Wilmington” or the “Corporation”) today announced changes to its Board of Directors.

The Corporation announced that Messrs. Joseph Killi, Christopher Killi and Marc Sardachuk stepped down from their respective roles as Directors, and where applicable, as Officers of the Corporation. These changes are part of a transition plan previously announced, and the Board thanks them for their service and significant contributions to the Corporation during their tenure.

The Corporation also announced the appointment of Messrs. Irfhan Rawji, Francis Cooke and Matt Rachiele to the Board of Directors effective the same date. The new directors bring a diverse range of experience which the Corporation believes will support its strategy for achieving long-term growth.

The Board would like to thank the departing directors for their dedication and service and is pleased to welcome its new directors and look forward to benefiting from their insights.

About Wilmington

Wilmington is a Canadian investment company whose principal objective historically was to seek out investment opportunities in the alternative asset classes which provided shareholders with capital appreciation over the longer term as opposed to current income returns. The Corporation invested its own capital alongside partners and co-investors, in hard assets and private equity funds and managed these assets through operating entities. Further information relating to the Corporation may be found on www.sedarplus.ca as well on the Corporation’s website at www.wilmingtoncapital.ca .

