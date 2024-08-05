Wine Growers Canada Brings Come Over October™ 2025 to Canada

Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wine Growers Canada (WGC) today announced the launch of Come Over October™ 2025, bringing this celebrated international campaign to wine lovers across Canada.

Created in 2024 by Come Together—A Community for Wine, a U.S.-based organization co-founded by acclaimed wine author and educator Karen MacNeil, and fellow wine communicators Kimberly Noelle Charles and Gino Colangelo, Come Over October™ quickly became a global success. The campaign was designed to tell the story of wine’s positive social and cultural role, while encouraging people to put down their devices, gather in person, and reconnect. Its inaugural year saw strong industry support across the United States and international recognition for its uplifting message.

Now, with WGC adopting the campaign for 2025, Canada will become the next chapter in this growing global movement.

October is the perfect month to celebrate connection in Canada. Whether it’s harvest celebrations from Thanksgiving (October 13, 2025) to Oktoberfest, or natural occasions to gather including Halloween, the start of hockey season or the Blue Jays and CFL playoff races. Combined with crisp autumn air and vibrant fall colours, October creates an ideal backdrop for Canadians to invite friends and family to “come over” and share a glass of Canadian wine.

“The success of Come Over October™ confirmed what we’ve long believed: Canadian wine has a unique power to bring people together,” said Dan Paszkowski, President and CEO of Wine Growers Canada. “October is a magical time in Canada, full of natural opportunities to gather, making it the perfect season to reconnect over a glass of Canadian wine.”

At its heart, Come Over October™ is about more than wine. It’s about hospitality, friendship, and belonging. In an age where loneliness and isolation are on the rise, Wine Growers Canada is inviting everyone to make October a month of meaningful connection.

“We are thrilled to have Canada join us in what has become an impassioned campaign to highlight wine’s role in culture and society,” said Karen MacNeil, co-founder of Come Together—A Community for Wine. “The goal of Come Over October™ has always been to remind people that wine has, for thousands of years, been at the center of human connection. To see this message embraced across borders is truly exciting.”

WGC’s adoption of Come Over October™ also creates an umbrella brand platform for the Canadian wine sector, helping wineries and partners across the country engage Canadians with positive, inclusive messages about wine’s role in everyday life.

“Come Over October™ isn’t just about wine – it’s about opening your door, sharing time with others, and making space for meaningful connection,” added Paszkowski. “In today’s increasingly digital world, isolation and loneliness are the need for authentic human interaction has never been greater.”

Wine lovers can follow the campaign on social media @comeoveroctober and share their gatherings using #comeoveroctober. Canadian wineries, retailers, restaurants, and industry partners will have access to campaign materials and promotional assets to amplify the message throughout the month.

This October, open your door, pour a glass, and Come Over.

About Wine Growers Canada

Wine Growers Canada (WGC) is the national voice of wine in Canada, created in 1967 as the Canadian Wine Institute. WGC represents large, medium and small wineries across Canada, with member wineries responsible for over 90% of all wine produced in Canada. WGC works cooperatively with governments and other stakeholders to respond to the business needs and interests of our membership, finding solutions that benefit both society and the entire Canadian wine industry. We advocate on a wide range of public policy initiatives related to Canadian wine making and grape growing, serving as the conduit between Canadian winemakers and governing bodies on both national and international levels.

About COME TOGETHER—A Community for Wine Inc

COME TOGETHER—A Community for Wine Inc is a mission-driven company committed to creating and sharing positive, inclusive information about moderate wine consumption and wine’s historic role as a communal beverage. The company was formed in May 2024 by three wine industry professionals who are donating their time and efforts to the company and its projects and events—wine journalist Karen MacNeil, and public relations and communications executives Gino Colangelo and Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET. COME TOGETHER launches media, digital, and live events and campaigns focusing on wine’s unique and positive cultural role as a beverage that brings people together.



