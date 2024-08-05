Winshear Reports AGM Results and Issues Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winshear Gold Corp. (“Winshear” or the “Company“) (TSXV:WINS) hereby reports that the Company held its Annual General Meeting on Monday October, 20, 2025 (all materials circulated for the AGM can be accessed here). All matters were approved unanimously.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the issuance of 1,600,000 incentive stock options to Directors, Officers and consultants. The options have an exercise price of $0.13 per share and expire on October 22, 2030. The options vest on a quarterly basis over the next 12 months.

Winshear’s Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the company has 3,700,000 options issued, representing 8.36% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company. Of the 1,600,000 options granted, 1,550,000 were granted to Directors and Officers of the Company.

About Winshear Gold

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with projects in Canada and the UK, where discovery of economic mineral deposits can deliver long term value for its shareholders. The company is currently conducting a regional scale gold and nickel, copper, PGE exploration program on its Thunder Bay Project, located in Ontario, and is awaiting TSX-V approval for the agreement entered on the Portsoy Nickel – Copper – Cobalt project located in Scotland, UK (see Company news release dated August 11, 2025).

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 7874 or visit www.winshear.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the risks normally associated with mineral exploration. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



