Winter driving event allows participants to explore the brand’s sports cars in the Canadian climate

Held in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, QC, about 90 minutes north of Montreal

Debuted in 2011 as Camp4 Canada

Returns for 2026 with the latest 911 models

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This February, the Porsche Ice Experience Canada will be celebrating its 15th anniversary. Behind the wheel of the brand’s latest sports cars, Porsche Ice Experience Canada participants learn valuable winter driving skills at Mécaglisse, a dedicated snow- and ice-driving facility outside of Montreal. Multi-turn courses are complemented by winter skid pads, all of which allow drivers to explore the Porsche models’ driving dynamics in safe and controlled situations.

The Porsche Ice Experience Canada is ideally situated in one of the most picturesque parts of the country. Participants from Canada and around the world are treated to spectacular winter scenery and the five-star hospitality for which Porsche Experience events have become known worldwide. The proximity to Mont-Tremblant also makes it easy for participants to integrate a more extended holiday in the area that might include skiing in the Laurentian mountains.

“We are delighted to bring Porsche Ice Experience Canada back on its 15th anniversary,” said Trevor Arthur, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “Enhanced by the expert guidance of Porsche-certified instructors, this compelling program showcases how our brand’s sports cars deliver exhilarating driving experiences while confidently conquering even the toughest winter conditions.”

Porsche Ice Experience Canada offers a multitude of tailored program levels: Ice Trial, Ice Intro, Ice Experience, as well as Ice Force and Ice Force +. After its introduction in 2025, Ice for HER will also return for the anniversary season. This variation of Ice Trial was created exclusively for female Porsche enthusiasts and is taught by female instructors. No matter what the experience level of the participant, the ultimate goal of all programs is to elevate guests’ driving abilities and confidence through expert instruction and plenty of seat-time.

Ice Experience Canada is part of a comprehensive range of winter driving programs offered by Porsche worldwide. The concept was first introduced in Finland, where the offering also includes more advanced Ice Experience and Ice Force events staged on specially prepared frozen lakes north of the Arctic circle.

Porsche Canada offers five multi-day types of its Ice Experience program. “Ice Intro” dates run February 3-6, February 5-8, and February 11-14, 2026; “Ice Trial” dates are February 7-8; “Ice Experience” dates are February 8-12 and February 13-17, and finally, “Ice Force” as well as “Ice Force +” dates are February 16-20 and February 19-21, respectively. “Ice for HER” is offered exclusively February 7-9, 2026. The prices begin at $3,980, and include accommodation, food and transfers between the hotel and the driving centre. Reservations can be made by visiting https://porscheexperience.ca/driving-experience/ice

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opened its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is the brand’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us:

https://www.porsche.ca | https://www.instagram.com/porschecanada | https://www.instagram.com/pectoronto | https://www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-cars-canada-ltd | https://www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-experience-centre-toronto | https://www.youtube.com/Porsche | https://www.facebook.com/Porsche | https://www.pinterest.ca/porsche

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://press.ca.porsche.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98023f98-04e5-47b9-b6c5-9cd083467182

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ffa0765-3ae2-4fd2-b675-6a4f792ee2b1



CBJ Newsmakers