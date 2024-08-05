Winter Starts Here: Toronto Ski + Snowboard Show Carves Into a New Era

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Making the first tracks of the season, the Toronto Ski + Snowboard Show returns October 24–26, 2025, for its second year at the Better Living Centre, Exhibition Place.

From electric skis redefining mobility, to a retro-styled, sustainably made UK brand making waves across Canada, to exclusive reveals saved just for the Show – there’s something new for every kind of winter enthusiast, including those eager to discover how easy it can be to get started on the slopes.

Now established in this central, transit-friendly location, the Show continues its mission to bring the mountains to the city and to inspire new Canadians, families, and urban adventurers to discover the joy, community, and thrill of winter.

“This move brings the spirit of the slopes right into the heart of Toronto,” says Paul Pinchbeck, President of the Canadian Ski Council. “It’s all about accessibility, inclusion, and igniting the passion for snow sports in a whole new generation.”

This year’s Show will be officially launched by Canadian ski legend Nancy Greene, whose trailblazing legacy continues to inspire generations of skiers and snow enthusiasts across the country.

“As the seasons change, we all remember why we love winter and the mountains.” says Nancy Greene, “This annual Show is a great way to connect with your friends and get excited for the first snowfall.”

This year’s Show blends athlete inspiration, gear innovation, and family fun under one roof, with highlights including:

Canada’s Largest Ski Swap – supporting the Canadian Ski Patrol and promoting slope safety.

– supporting the and promoting slope safety. Snow Desk Inspiration Sessions – Canadian athletes share their stories of determination, resilience, and winter dreams – a celebration of Canadian snow-sport spirit through the ages.

– Canadian athletes share their stories of determination, resilience, and winter dreams – a celebration of Canadian snow-sport spirit Podium Photo Experience – Gold? Silver? Bronze? Step up, strike a pose, and celebrate your own #winningmoment.

– Gold? Silver? Bronze? Step up, strike a pose, and celebrate your own Little Riders Zone – The beloved indoor gliding experience for kids returns.

– The beloved indoor gliding experience for kids returns. Ultimate Retro Après Party – Saturday, October 25, 1–6 PM. DJs, retro mountain vibes, and après ski flair, presented in partnership with Steam Whistle Brewing.

As part of its commitment to accessibility, every online ticket includes a 2-for-1 weekday lift pass at participating Ontario resorts. Buy online by Oct. 19 to receive a bonus 2-for-1 voucher and a chance to win 50+ prizes – making it easier and more exciting for everyone to hit the slopes this winter.

FIRST TRACKS MEDIA TOUR + GUEST RIBBON-CUTTING

Friday, October 24, 1–3 PM – Better Living Centre Show Floor

Be the first to experience the Show floor with exclusive photo opportunities, athlete messages, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring a special guest.

Show Hours:

Friday, Oct 24: 3–9 PM (Fashion Show 6:30–7:30 PM)

3–9 PM (Fashion Show 6:30–7:30 PM) Saturday, Oct 25: 10 AM–6 PM (Fashion Show 12–1 PM; Après Party 1–6 PM)

10 AM–6 PM (Fashion Show 12–1 PM; Après Party 1–6 PM) Sunday, Oct 26: 10 AM–5 PM (Fashion Show 12–1 PM)

To RSVP for the First Tracks Media Tour + Ribbon-Cutting or to arrange interviews with spokespeople and athletes, please contact Leslie Booth, Toronto Ski + Snowboard Show, Canadian Ski Council & GoSkiingGoSnowboarding, 416.427.1588.

About the Toronto Ski & Snowboard Show

With 50 years of experience, the Toronto Ski & Snowboard Show is the official kickoff event for the winter season. From October 24-26, 2025, The Better Living Centre will play host to thousands of winter lovers. From industry insights to innovations in equipment, to travel opportunities, to great deals with the many retail exhibitors, and to Canada’s biggest ski and snowboard swap, the event is a ‘one-stop-shop’ for winter enthusiasts.

About the Canadian Ski Council:

The Canadian Ski Council is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting skiing and

snowboarding across Canada. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, the Council works to make

winter sports accessible to all Canadians, fostering a love for the outdoors and encouraging active,

healthy lifestyles.

