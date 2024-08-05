Women’s Health Collective Canada and Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ Deepen Partnership with $1 Million Commitment to Health Research and Care

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ is building on its commitment to advancing health equity for women with a $1 million investment in health research and care, over the next two years, through Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC), the largest non-government funder of women’s health research in Canada. This investment will support research on, and improved care for menopause, a long-overlooked area of women’s health.

This latest investment builds on three years of sustained partnership, with total contributions to WHCC of over $3 million. As WHCC’s Founding Partner, Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ has played a leading role in bringing attention to the gaps in women’s health and helping to close them through bold, strategic investment. Their early and ongoing support helped catalyze momentum that’s now being recognized and echoed by other leading companies.

“This is more than generosity, it’s leadership,” said Amy Flood, Executive Director, WHCC. “Shoppers has believed in our work from the beginning, and they’ve helped shape a movement. With this renewed commitment, we’re taking meaningful steps toward a new standard of care for menopause in Canada — something long overdue. Together, we’re reaching more women, funding more research, and making the case for system-wide change.”

“We are proud to continue our partnership with WHCC to help close the women’s health gap in Canada,” says Paulette Minard, Director, Community Investment, Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health. “This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting women in our communities at every life stage—through better research, better care, and better outcomes.”

This investment will support the development of an enhanced, evidence-based standard of care for menopause in Canada. Through the WHCC national network, funding will help accelerate local and regional initiatives — ensuring that women, no matter where they live, benefit from improved access to high-quality menopause care.

About Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC)

Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations working together to advance equity in women’s health research and care. WHCC brings together resources, fundraising, education and advocacy, working alongside partners who share the vision to improve outcomes and drive lasting change in women’s health. WHCC consists of the BC Women’s Health Foundation, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, Women’s College Hospital Foundation, the McGill University Health Centre Foundation, and the IWK Foundation.

To learn more about WHCC, its members and their work, or to donate, please visit www.whcc.ca.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™

Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

