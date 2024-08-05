World’s First Multi-Omics LLM, Promising to Decode the Language of Human Biology Showcasing in Global Health Exhibition, Riyadh

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the first time, the human body’s most complex data—the intricate conversations between our genes, proteins, and metabolites—can be understood not as isolated signals, but as a coherent language. Today, BioAro Inc. announces a historic leap in artificial intelligence: the world’s first large language model (LLM) built on unified multi-omics data. This core ‘The BioIntelligence™’ powers its flagship platform, PanOmiQ™, which will be showcased at the Global Health Exhibition – Riyadh, offering a new paradigm where biology is not just measured, but truly understood.

The central failure of modern medicine is fragmentation. We drown in data—genomic snapshots, proteomic profiles, metabolomic readouts—but lack the translator to make sense of their collective story. This siloed approach keeps the origins of complex diseases like cancer and diabetes locked away, delaying cures and personalizing care.

PanOmiQ™ shatters these siloes. Its multi-omics LLM, trained on the complete lexicon of human biology, deciphers the subtle, non-linear interactions that define health and disease. It doesn’t just analyze data points; it interprets the biological narrative, uncovering root causes and predictive insights with a speed and clarity previously unimaginable.

“We have moved from counting words to understanding poetry—the poetry written in the language of our own cells,” said Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Founder and CEO of BioAro. “The core of a new health ecosystem is ‘The BioIntelligence™’. It transforms disconnected data into a coherent dialogue between patients and their own biology, finally making proactive, predictable health a practical reality.”

A Sovereign Fortress for the Most Personal Data

Recognizing that the most sensitive data—our genetic blueprint—demands the highest security, BioAro engineered PanOmiQ™ for on-premises deployment. Leveraging a powerful fusion of FPGA acceleration and GPU computing, the platform operates as a self-contained intelligence unit within a hospital or lab’s own walls.

Your Data Never Leaves: In an era of cloud vulnerabilities, PanOmiQ™ guarantees absolute data sovereignty. It ensures full compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and local regulations, keeping the world’s most personal information securely on-site.

The BioIntelligence™ Ecosystem: A Unified Front for Healthcare

Powered by the core multi-omics LLM, The BioIntelligence™ fuels a suite of specialized tools that work in concert:

Genelio™: This is where the magic of the LLM becomes personal. Genelio™ allows individuals to have a natural, chat-based conversation with their own genomic and health data. Users can ask questions like “Why do I have a higher risk for heart disease?” or “What does this genetic variant mean for my children?” and receive clear, conversational answers drawn directly from their unique biological profile, making complex science accessible and empowering.

Introducing the Axion™ – The BioIntelligence Series

To power this ecosystem at scale, Axion™ Series — a proprietary family of intelligent hardware systems designed to deliver on-premises, FPGA-accelerated, and sovereign AI computation for healthcare and research environments.

The Axion™ line — Core, Ultra, and Supreme — enables hospitals, research institutes, and national health programs to deploy technology seamlessly, with each tier tailored for varying operational and data processing needs.

Together, Axion™ and PanOmiQ™ redefine speed, sovereignty, and scalability — ensuring that the future of medicine can operate anywhere, securely and intelligently.

“For the UAE and the wider Gulf region, which prioritizes both technological leadership and data sovereignty, this is a transformative solution,” said Bader Al-Marzooqi, a leading Emirati health-tech investor. “BioAro isn’t just importing technology; they are delivering a sovereign capability that aligns with our national vision for a secure, innovative, and proactive healthcare future. It empowers our clinicians and protects our citizens’ data simultaneously.”

Showcasing at Global Health Exhibition – Riyadh

At the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, BioAro will demonstrate the power of ecosystem — featuring a live conversation with Genelio™, and real-time multi-omics analysis through PanOmiQ™.

“We are not just launching a product; we are igniting a movement — from reactive guesswork to proactive, intelligent health,” said Dr. Kapoor. “The future of medicine speaks the language of life itself, and we are proud to give it a voice in Riyadh.”

About BioAro Inc.

BioAro Inc. is a Canada-based software and biotechnology company building the future of intelligent, sovereign health. Its mission is to unify biology and data science through The Bio Intelligence™, bridging the gap between complex molecular information and actionable, personalized health insights.

For more information, please visit: www.PanOmiQ.com | www.BioAro.com

