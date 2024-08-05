WSP Announces Details for the Release of Its Q3 2025 Results

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”), one of the world’s leading professional services firms, will release its 2025 third quarter results on November 5, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on November 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link.

A presentation of the 2025 third quarter results will be accessible on November 5, 2025, after market close. A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com, in the Investors section.

About WSP

WSP is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 73,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).

For more information, please contact: Quentin Weber

Global Head, Investor Relations

WSP Global Inc.

[email protected]

Phone: 438-843-7519



