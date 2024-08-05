Wyse partners with Zenbase to empower residents with credit-building rent, utilities payment reporting

CONCORD, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everyday bill payments just got more powerful.

Wyse Meter Solutions, Canada’s leading submetering and billing provider, has partnered with financial health solutions expert Zenbase to make it easier for residents to report Wyse submetered utilities and rent payments directly to credit bureaus, thus strengthening credit profiles.

“Wyse has always believed that our submetering and billing services should add value to the lives of our clients and their residents,” said Peter R.J. Mills, Wyse CEO. “At its heart, this partnership is about ESG and social impact. By recognizing rent and utilities payments, we’re expanding access, reducing inequities, and giving more Canadians the opportunity to participate fully in the financial system.”

This partnership offers residents tangible financial advantages, including:

Better credit opportunities | On-time rent and submetered utilities payments reflected in Equifax and TransUnion credit reports can help residents improve their scores, paving the way for access to lower interest rates and a wider range of financial products.

On-time rent and submetered utilities payments reflected in Equifax and TransUnion credit reports can help residents improve their scores, paving the way for access to lower interest rates and a wider range of financial products. Recognition of financial responsibility | Reporting rent and submetered utilities payments creates a verified record of reliability that residents can demonstrate when applying for loans, mortgages, or rental agreements.

Reporting rent and submetered utilities payments creates a verified record of reliability that residents can demonstrate when applying for loans, mortgages, or rental agreements. Seamless, secure integration | Through Zenbase’s encrypted platform, residents can easily opt in, link their accounts, and have payments automatically reported to Equifax and TransUnion, a streamlined and safe way to participate in credit building.

Through Zenbase’s encrypted platform, residents can easily opt in, link their accounts, and have payments automatically reported to Equifax and TransUnion, a streamlined and safe way to participate in credit building. All-in-one billing | Residents can sign up and pay their Zenbase subscription through Wyse by adding the payment to their utility bill.

Residents can sign up and pay their Zenbase subscription through Wyse by adding the payment to their utility bill. Discoverable solution | Residents can access Zenbase services through the Wyse resident portal.

“For too long, everyday expenses like rent and utilities have gone unrecognized in credit building,” said Koray Can Oztekin, Zenbase Founder and CEO. “This partnership with Wyse gives residents a new way to benefit from their rent and utilities payments, turning everyday financial responsibilities into long-term financial opportunity.”

ABOUT WYSE METER SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2006, Wyse Meter Solutions entered the Canadian utility industry to offer a superior submetering experience to building developers, owners, managers, and residents. Since those early days, Wyse has become a leader in innovative solutions and programs with a bold goal of helping clients reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7.5 billion grams of CO2 by 2025.

ABOUT ZENBASE

Zenbase, a proud Canadian company partnering with leading Canadian businesses, is a financial wellness platform dedicated to making life more affordable. By offering innovative products like rent and utility reporting, Zenbase empowers residents to improve their credit and achieve greater financial stability. Learn more at www.myzenbase.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]



