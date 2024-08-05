Xtract One Selected by Manor Independent School District to Strengthen Security Long-Term Across District Campuses

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its Xtract One Gateway (“Gateway”) system has been selected by Manor Independent School District (“Manor ISD”) in Manor, Texas to strengthen security efforts. The initial deployment will take place at Manor High School, Manor Early College High School, Manor New Tech High School, and Manor Senior High School, with plans to expand across all the district’s 15 campuses at a later date.

This deployment contributes to the multi-tier safety initiative Manor ISD began implementing in Fall 2024. These heightened measures will bolster long-term security processes and operations across the entire district. As part of this effort, Manor ISD diligently tested several systems to find the right fit. After a successful product demonstration, Xtract One Gateway was selected as the district’s long-term solution for its unique capability to detect weapons among everyday school items, thereby addressing the district’s core safety concerns. So far, Manor ISD has deployed seven Xtract One systems during this first phase of installation. This will be further supported by plans to deploy an additional 11 systems at a later date, making Gateway a permanent component of Manor ISD’s ongoing and layered security approach.

“We are very pleased to be working with Manor as they continue to develop their broad strategy for creating a safer and more welcoming environment for learning,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Our journey together started with demonstrations at the Moody Center in Austin and has now grown to a collaboration that contributes to their amplified, holistic approach to security that will benefit everyone in the greater community. Our Gateway system was created to address the exact challenges today’s schools face and will be an effective asset to Manor’s ongoing security-boosting initiative. For the broader market, we continue to be very excited with the momentum Xtract One Gateway is building across the education vertical, as demonstrated by the pace of schools choosing our solution.”

“In Manor ISD, we believe in our scholars’ rights to a high-quality education. A critical part of delivering on that mission is to foster a secure, supportive, and responsive environment that enables this type of learning,” said Dr Robert Sormani, Ed.D., Superintendent. “Our commitment to safety is ongoing. With Xtract One, we’re taking a substantial step forward in furthering our security initiative to ensure the well-being of all students, faculty, staff, and visitors who we welcome to our district today and in the future. As we continue the school year, we look forward to introducing our district to the seamless, effective security Gateway provides.”

Xtract One Gateway is purpose-built for weapons detection in medium-clutter environments, able to balance powerful threat detection and classification with unobtrusive and seamless flow for individuals walking through the security checkpoint. The system utilizes advanced bi-directional configurable screening and proprietary sensors to accurately distinguish everyday items in individuals’ pockets and backpacks such as laptops, three-ring binders, keys, and cell phones, from potential threats. This uninterrupted flow of movement minimizes the need for secondary screenings and bag checks, enabling quicker screening and entry processes. Gateway helps streamline access into and out of facilities up to four times faster than traditional screening methods, all while respecting individual privacy and maintaining the highest safety standards.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One’s innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today’s world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries: [email protected], http://www.xtractone.com

Investor Relations: Chris Witty, Darrow Associates, [email protected], 646-438-9385

Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, [email protected], 212-206-1645





CBJ Newsmakers