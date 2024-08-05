YMCA expands child care and day camps to support Central and Northern Alberta families during teachers’ strike

EDMONTON, Alberta and FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta and GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alberta and RED DEER, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As teachers across Alberta begin strike action, YMCA of Northern Alberta has expanded its programs to ensure families have access to safe, quality child care and day camp options during the disruption.

As a charity committed to igniting the potential of every child—and one of the largest child care providers in the province—YMCA has quickly ramped up operations to meet increased community need. Families in Central and Northern Alberta can now access additional YMCA child care, day camp, and youth recreation opportunities focused on helping children learn, play, and thrive in nurturing, inclusive spaces.

To date, YMCA of Northern Alberta has:

Expanded 37 Out of School Care programs to offer full-day care;

to offer full-day care; Introduced four Day Camp programs in the following communities: Edmonton: William Lutsky Family YMCA, Jamie Platz Family YMCA, Castle Downs Family YMCA Fort McMurray: Eagle Ridge Community Centre

in the following communities: Extended youth program hours in Red Deer at the Northside Community Centre; and

in Red Deer at the Northside Community Centre; and Continued to deliver Early Years Care at 24 licensed YMCA Early Years Child Care centres across Edmonton and Northern Alberta.

“These are stressful times for many parents,” said Jody Kyle, Chief Operations Officer, YMCA of Northern Alberta. “As a charity, we exist to strengthen community and help families when they need us most. Every child deserves a place to belong, to feel supported, and to shine, and that’s exactly what we’re here to provide.”

Programs are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis and are already nearing full capacity as parents seek care for their children. As of this release, programs are 95% full, and the YMCA anticipates serving more than 2,600 children and youth each day during the strike.

“I am so appreciative that I am able to have full-time care for my oldest son during the school strike. If it was not for the YMCA being able to support my family, I would be unable to work—which would affect my ability to provide for my children,” said Jessika L., an Edmonton parent receiving extended child care at the YMCA.

________________

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting potential in people and communities since 1907. From quality child care and youth development programs to health, wellness, and community outreach services, the YMCA helps build stronger, healthier, more connected communities across Edmonton, Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, and Grande Prairie.

For more information, visit ymcanab.ca .

________________

Media Contact:

Amber Niemeier

Chief Community Engagement Officer

YMCA of Northern Alberta

780-966-9035

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers