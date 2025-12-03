York University joins CIA’s University Accreditation Program

OTTAWA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is pleased to announce that York University has joined the CIA’s University Accreditation Program. York’s Actuarial Science Bachelor of Arts (Specialized Honours/Honours Major) program achieved full accreditation by the CIA, reflecting York’s commitment to academic excellence and alignment with the CIA’s rigorous standards for actuarial education.

Students currently enrolled in York’s program and those who completed recognized degrees since June 30, 2021, can now gain eligibility for the ACIA Capstone examination. This exam is a key step to becoming Associate of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (ACIA) and, ultimately, Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA). CIA credentials embody the highest standards of actuarial qualification in Canada and open doors to rewarding careers in critical domains such as insurance, pensions, finance, climate and health care.

“We are pleased to welcome York University as our newest partner in actuarial education. This collaboration will provide actuarial students with a clear and supportive pathway toward professional credentials, reinforcing the CIA’s role as a trusted career partner for the next generation of actuaries,” says Alicia Rollo, CIA Executive Director.

York’s accreditation was approved on November 20, marking an important step forward in expanding opportunities for future actuaries. It joins 11 other leading academic institutions across Canada in offering CIA-accredited programs that connect academic learning with the path to professional credentials.

The CIA is committed to fostering innovation in actuarial education and helping Canadians face the future with confidence.

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise, and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 6,800 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics, and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.



