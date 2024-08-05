York University renames celebrated joint JD/MBA Program to Hennick JD/MBA Program as it marks 50 years of excellence

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of a transformational $6 million gift from The Hennick Family Foundation, York University is renaming one of its top-ranked programs and designations, the Hennick JD/MBA Program. The gift will provide scholarships and support world-class learning experiences, further elevating the program’s reputation and student outcomes.

“On behalf of York University, I extend heartfelt thanks to Jay and Barbara Hennick for their visionary philanthropy and their enduring commitment to the Schulich School of Business and Osgoode Hall Law School over more than two decades,” says President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton. “Naming this exceptional program after the Hennicks reflects their commitment, as well as that of the University, to ensure that future leaders in business and law are equipped with the knowledge, skills and values they need to drive meaningful and positive change in the world.”

Jay and Barbara Hennick are prominent Canadian business leaders and philanthropists whose impact spans the fields of healthcare, education, and the arts. Together, they are the founders of The Hennick Family Foundation, established in 2008 to support charitable initiatives that reflect their family’s values and passions. The Foundation plays a vital role in advancing access and excellence in areas such as medical research, higher education, and cultural enrichment across Canada and around the world.

In recognition and support of the Hennicks’ generous donation, the University has also committed to matching a part of the funds with a further combined $2 million commitment from Osgoode, Schulich, and the University, bringing the total investment in the program to $8 million.

“We are delighted to have our name associated with such an iconic program as it approaches its 50th anniversary. By encouraging and supporting exceptional students to pursue a joint degree in business and law, we hope to broaden their perspectives and expand their career opportunities. This program will empower them to contribute meaningfully and prepare them to take on leadership roles in any field they choose,” say Barbara and Jay Hennick.

The Hennick JD/MBA program combines the three-year Osgoode Hall Law School Juris Doctor (JD) law degree with the two-year Schulich School of Business Master of Business Administration (MBA) to create a four-year combined program. Graduates will receive a Hennick JD/MBA certificate in recognition of their dual degrees.

The joint program features a unique combination of courses to prepare students for the demands of leading-edge careers in business, law, public policy and a variety of fields in which the two disciplines intersect. More than 550 Osgoode/Schulich JD/MBA alumni hold positions of influence around the world — a testament to the exceptional training they have received.

“We are truly honoured by Jay and Barbara Hennick’s support, which will ensure that our internationally recognized JD/MBA program continues to thrive, allowing our students to pursue a wide range of career opportunities,” says Trevor Farrow, Dean of Osgoode Hall Law School. “This gift will strengthen recruitment and student support, expand programming and career mentorship, and foster further connections with our amazing alumni network across Canada and around the world. Building on current strengths, the Hennick JD/MBA program will provide students with the knowledge and perspective needed to lead in law, business, and society.”

“This investment propels the JD/MBA program forward, giving us the resources to expand, innovate, and attract top students whether in law or business,” adds Detlev Zwick, Dean of the Schulich School of Business. “It strengthens an already exceptional program and positions our graduates to make an even greater impact in the years ahead.”

For more information about the program, visit the website .

– 30 –

About Osgoode Hall Law School

A world-recognized centre of excellence in legal education, Osgoode Hall Law School of York University has a proud history of shaping Canada’s leading lawyers, scholars and thought leaders. Committed to excellence and innovation in legal education and research, Osgoode offers a rigorous and accessible Juris Doctor (JD) program, graduate research degrees (LLM and PhD), and a wide range of professional LLMs and certificates at Osgoode’s York University and downtown Toronto campuses.

About the Schulich School of Business

Recognized as Canada’s Global Business School™, the Schulich School of Business offers undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs that prepare students for success in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. With campuses at York University and in downtown Toronto, and partnerships with leading schools worldwide, Schulich provides a global, innovative, and diverse learning experience. The School pioneered North America’s first cross-border Executive MBA and offers one of the largest portfolios of one-year specialized master’s programs. Today, Schulich’s network includes more than 37,000 alumni working in over 90 countries, and the School is consistently ranked among Canada’s and the world’s top business schools.

About York University

York University is a modern, multi-campus, urban university located in Toronto, Ontario. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges, drive positive change, and prepare our students for success. York’s fully bilingual Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario’s Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. York’s campuses in Costa Rica and India offer students exceptional transnational learning opportunities and innovative programs. Together, we can make things right for our communities, our planet, and our future.



